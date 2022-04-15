Houston Man charged with capital murder, remains at large

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston suspect on the run has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting of a woman Monday evening.

Macieo White, 21, is accused of allegedly shooting Shiakar Brantley, 22, at 8 p.m. April 8 in the 7716 of West Gulf Bank Road.

Houston Police Department patrol officers responded to a shooting at a residence and found Ms. Brantley unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced her deceased.

According to witnesses, Brantley and White, the father of her child, got into a verbal altercation that led to White shooting Brantley.

White fled the scene in a vehicle immediately after the shooting.

Officers obtained information on White’s possible whereabouts and located his vehicle. However, White was not found.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was consulted and White, who remains on the run, was charged for his involvement in this incident.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of White is to call 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

