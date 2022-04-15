Advertisement

Houston Man charged with capital murder, remains at large

Macieo White, 21
Macieo White, 21(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Houston suspect on the run has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting of a woman Monday evening.

Macieo White, 21, is accused of allegedly shooting Shiakar Brantley, 22, at 8 p.m. April 8 in the 7716 of West Gulf Bank Road.

Houston Police Department patrol officers responded to a shooting at a residence and found Ms. Brantley unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced her deceased.

According to witnesses, Brantley and White, the father of her child, got into a verbal altercation that led to White shooting Brantley.

White fled the scene in a vehicle immediately after the shooting.

Officers obtained information on White’s possible whereabouts and located his vehicle. However, White was not found.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was consulted and White, who remains on the run, was charged for his involvement in this incident.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of White is to call 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
The tornado that hit the Salado, Texas left behind a trail of destruction eight miles long and...
Disaster declaration issued in Bell County after powerful tornado levels dozens of homes, injures 23
FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Overnight Waco Shooting Kills 1
Waco Police identify man shot, killed over the weekend

Latest News

Garth Brooks tickets on sale for Dallas stop
Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Galindo III (KCBD)
Man wanted for Midland murder taken into custody at Texas-Mexico Border
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 3/25/22
Good News Friday: April 15, 2022
Robbery suspect in 2003
Man identified as suspect in 2003 shooting of Texas officer