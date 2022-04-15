Baseball icon Jackie Robinson remembered in Central Texas, across the country

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Today marks 75 years since Jackie Robinson wore the number 42 on his Los Angeles Dodgers as first base man and broke Major League Baseball’s decades-old color barrier.

In Central Texas, Robinson leaves a military legacy behind as second lieutenant Robinson at Camp Hood, now known as Fort Hood.

In 1942, Robinson was drafted into the Army like many men during World War II and sent to Fort Riley, Kansas as Corporal Robinson.

At Fort Riley, he became part a segregated Army cavalry unit where he would later apply to Officers’ Candidate School and become second lieutenant in 1943.

Robinson was then assigned to Fort Hood, Texas, where he joined the 761st “Black Panthers” tank battalion.

On July 6, 1944, Robinson boarded an Army bus. The driver ordered Robinson to move to the back of the bus, but Robinson refused.

Jackie Robinson (defense.gov)

The driver called the military police, who took Robinson into custody.

He was subsequently court martialed, but he was acquitted.

He was transferred to Camp Breckinridge, Kentucky, where he served as a coach for Army athletics until receiving an honorable discharge in November 1944 allegedly due to two ankle injuries he sustained playing football in 1937, and again in 1941.

In 1947, Robinson,28, rose from the minor leagues to Major League Baseball as part of the LA Dodgers where he would be on the team until 1957 when he retired.

Jackie Robinson

He was later inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.

He would spend his later years as a businessman and civil rights activist until October 24, 1972 when he died at age 53.

The biographical movie “42″ telling the story of Jackie Robinson was released in 2013 where actor Chadwick Boseman (1976-2020) portrayed the hall of famer.

