Killeen Police investigating after body found at Nolan Creek

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers in Killeen on Friday found a body along the bank of Nolan Creek near the 600 block of Avenue K.

The discovery was made shortly after 4 p.m.

Detectives were called to the scene and Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the person dead at 4:55 p.m.

Cooke ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. The cause of death is pending the autopsy.

Police did not say whether the body was that of a man or a woman. It is unclear, at this point, whether foul play is suspected.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.