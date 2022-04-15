Man wanted for Midland murder taken into custody at Texas-Mexico Border

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect wanted in a fatal Midland shooting that occurred on Jan.. 30, 2021 has been arrested at the border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Port of Presidio apprehended Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Galindo III, 23, on April 13.

Galindo surrendered to officers and was escorted to the port by Mexican law enforcement officials

Initial queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for murder.

A secondary inspection was conducted utilizing biometric verification which confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for murder out of the Midland Country Sheriff’s Office, Midland, Texas.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and taken into custody by the Lone Star Task Force who were waiting at the port.

