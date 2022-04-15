Waco Police investigating 11th murder of 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating the murder of a man in a home near the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane on April 15, 2022.

Officers found the unresponsive victim suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 6 a.m.

Police said no arrests have been made and “detectives have little information at this time.”

If you know any information involving this investigation, please call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

You can also report a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be rewarded up to $2,000.

This is the eleventh homicide/murder investigation of 2022 for the Waco Police Department.

