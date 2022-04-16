Advertisement

Baylor Baseball Powers Past Kansas, 19-2

Baylor baseball
Baylor baseball(KWTX)
By Max Calderone
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor baseball (17-17, 3-8) powered past Kansas (14-19, 2-6), 19-2, Friday evening at Baylor Ballpark behind a season-high 22 hits as a team and a complete game by Kobe Andrade.

Andrade threw just 88 pitches and went past the sixth inning for the first time in his career, recording 10 first-pitch outs in the CG. BU was two hits and four runs shy of breaking its program records for such hitting totals in a Big 12 game, as all nine starters recorded a hit and scored a run in the victory.

The Bears wasted no time getting on the board behind Jared McKenzie’s mammoth two-run, 489-foot blast in the bottom of the first inning. Then, they added five in the second as Jack Pineda doubled in a pair and Kyle Nevin crushed a three-run homer to make it 7-0.After KU got one back in the third, Baylor added to its tally with a run-scoring triple from Pineda and an RBI groundout by Tre Richardson. Two more came across in the fourth to make it 11-1 as Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo singled in Cam Caley and Chase Wehsener .

In the sixth, BU put up another five-spot behind a Richardson two-run single, a McKenzie two-run double, and a Nevin run-scoring double off the batter’s eye that extended the lead to 16-1. The Bears weren’t done, as three more runs crossed the plate in the seventh.

Two walks and a hit-by-pitch set up Richardson to scamper across on a passed ball, then Beau Wimpee drove in two on an infield single, making it 19-1.Andrade faced the minimum in six separate frames and notched a career-high four strikeouts. He faced four or less batters in eight innings on the way to evening up the series against the Jayhawks.

