Baylor Softball Holds Off Sam Houston, 3-1

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor softball picked up a win Friday night against Sam Houston, defeating the Bearkats, 3-1, at Getterman Stadium.

The Bears put up three runs in the bottom of the first, the only runs for the Bears in the game.

After starting pitcher Dariana Orme struck out three in the top of the first, McKenzie Wilson drew a leadoff walk and stole second to start the bottom half of the inning. With Wilson on second, Emily Hott singled to left center, putting runners on the corners for Josie Bower. Hott stole second before Aliyah Binford walked to load the bases. Kaci West followed that up with a double to right-center, which cleared the bases, before getting thrown out at third trying to stretch it to a triple.

Sam Houston plated a run in the top of the second, but that would be the only run to come across for the Bearkats in the game.

Baylor had a baserunner in every inning, with six different Bears recording hits.

After pitching 5.1 scoreless innings, Orme was relieved by West in the middle of the sixth inning, with the freshman working out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout and a force out at home plate.

With West in the circle to close out the seventh, the leadoff batter got on before a double play from West to Rhein Trochim and a game-ending strikeout secured the win for the Bears.

