Convoy delivering hay, feed to farmers, ranchers impacted by wildfires

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One after the other truckloads of hay and feed pulled into the parking lot of McLane Stadium Saturday morning.

The hay, the feed, the trailers were all donated and headed to Bluff Dale, Texas in a rancher convoy to help farmers and ranchers who lost much of their livelihood during wildfires this season.

“If these ranchers don’t get help they’re going to lose their cattle and its ultimately going to affect Texans or the rest of the nation,” said Steven Ruiz who brought several bags of feed to donate.

The person organizing the convoy is Brian Firebaugh, but better known as Cattle Guy-- a name he uses on the app TikTok where he makes videos.

His TikTok account has garnered nearly 300,000 followers and reportedly raised about $30,000 to buy feed and hay.

“It’s been incredible,” Firebaugh said. “We wound up posting videos of these burned down ranches, so people can actually see who they’re helping, they can see what we are doing to help and we wound up asking for donations.”

It was one of those videos that Ruiz saw when he decided to donate to the cause and join the rancher convoy in person on Saturday.

“Started looking for hay couldn’t find any hay, went to the local tractor supply grabbed some feed and decided to come out and help my fellow Texans out,” said Ruiz.

Cattle guy says the convoy is a picture of Texans helping Texans through the power of TikTok.

“We often forget about our farmers and ranchers but this is just a clear indication that we have not forgotten about them.”

The convoy took the hay and feed to Bluff Dale which will be a distribution point to get the items to several communities in the state affected by wildfires.

