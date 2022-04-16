McLennan Softball extends streak to 27 games

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan Softball pushed its winning streak to 27 games with a pair of run-rule wins over the North Central Lady Lions this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark.

McLennan took game one 14-6 with Cheyenne Floyd getting the win in the circle in relief of Anissa Arredondo. North Central began the scoring with a run in the top of the first as Alexis Tanguma singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Kimberlin Hopson.

McLennan took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first. Erin Plunkett and Caitlyn Wong both walked. Hailey Hudson followed with a single to score Plunkett. Julia Herzinger singled, and Wong scored on a ground out by Jenny Robison. The Lady Lions tied the game with a run in the top of the second as Aubrey Dolezalik doubled and scored on a single by BreAnna Beste. Two runs in the bottom of the second gave McLennan the lead once again.

Maddie Saven walked and Plunkett singled. Saven scored on a North Central error. Plunkett then stole second, advanced to third on an error and scored on a ground out by Sidney Campion. McLennan added three runs in the third. Ka’Lyn Watson reached on an error, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a single by Saven. Saven advanced around to third on a pair of wild pitches, and Jalie Neff walked. Plunkett followed with a double to score Saven and Neff.

North Central trimmed the McLennan lead to one with four runs in the top of the fourth. Beste doubled and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Sasha Jennings. Gabbi Smith walked and Tanguma reached on an error, allowing Bester to score. Hopson then doubled to score Smith. Kinzie Schultz singled to score Tanguma. Dolezalik was hit by the pitch, and Hopson scored on a wild pitch.

Two McLennan runs scored in the fourth. Wong singled and advanced to second on an error. Riley Todd replaced Wong as the runner at second. Todd advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a single by Hudson. Rachel Warren replaced Hudson as the runner at first and moved to second on a wild pitch. Watson then singled to score Warren. McLennan sealed the run rule with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Neff led off with a single and scored on a double by Campion.

Wong then doubled to score Campion. Hudson reached on an error, and Herzinger followed with the three-run walk-off home run. Game two was all McLennan from the start as the sixth-ranked squad defeated North Central 12-1 in five innings. Mattie Wolkow picked up the win in the circle. Five McLennan runs scored in the bottom of the first. Plunkett singled and stole second.

Campion reached on an error, and Wong walked to load the base. Herzinger also walked, brining Plunkett in to score. Riley Rutherford doubled to score Campion and Wong, and Robison doubled to score Herzinger and Rutherford. Three more McLennan runs scored in the second. Wong singled and Herzinger walked. Both runners advanced on a North Central error, and Robison followed with the three-run homer. McLennan’s final four runs came in the bottom of the third.

Neff doubled and Caitlin Bradley-Tse singled, both scoring on a triple by Plunkett. Plunkett then scored on a ground out by Campion. Herzinger followed with a solo home run. North Central’s only run of the game came in the top of the fifth. Beste and Smith both walked, and Taylor Spence singled to load the bases. Beste then scored on a sacrifice fly by Tanguma.

