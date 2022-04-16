Advertisement

Warm & Muggy For Easter with Small Storm Chances

It'll be warm and muggy this evening with temperatures in the mid 70's after sunset. A couple of spotty storms will be possible south of highway 84 due to a st
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’ll be warm and muggy this evening with temperatures in the mid 70′s after sunset. A couple of spotty storms will be possible south of highway 84 due to a stalled front, but otherwise we’re dry this evening. We dip to the low 60′s to start Easter Sunday, with muggy conditions staying with us the entire day. Highs will be around 80° during the afternoon with another spotty storm chance from 4pm-10pm.

As we enter the work week we’ll have north winds briefly lower the dew points on Monday with comfortable highs in the upper 70′s, before south winds return to bring the warmth and humidity back. This will bring another spotty rain chance Tuesday night going into Wednesday, but otherwise it’s looking to be a pretty dry week with warm and muggy weather lasting through next weekend.

