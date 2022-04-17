GORGEOUS Weather Heading Into The New Week

It’ll be a nice Easter evening with temperatures in the mid 70′s after sunset. Skies will gradually clear out to the east this evening, with mostly clear skies for everyone by sunset. We dip to the mid 50′s to start your Monday, and the dry north winds will keep things sunny and comfortable as we go throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 70′s both Monday and Tuesday.

South winds return on Wednesday, bringing the heat and humidity back to Central Texas. Those south winds will come from a low pressure system that will track through Oklahoma, bringing a few small storms into our area during the afternoon. Other than that, rain chances stay slim to none heading throughout the week and this will keep temperatures warm in the upper 80′s and low 90′s through the end of the week. A few spotty showers will be possible next weekend too.

