Advertisement

NTSB releases preliminary report into fatal Marlin plane crash

Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County, Texas.(Eric Franklin for KWTX)
By Megan Vanselow and Royden Ogletree
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released the preliminary report into the fatal plane crash near the Marlin airport from earlier this month.

According to the report, an on-scene exam of the plane that crashed back on April 5th found no malfunctions or failures that would have impacted normal operation of the plane before it crashed.

The two pilots on board were conducting pipeline inspections, traveling from Houston to Waco.

About an hour and a half into the flight, the airplane turned southwest and began a series of maneuvering turns over the area where the pipeline was located.

Midway through the flight, the pilots alerted air control that they planned to land at the Marlin airport.

According to the report, there is video from the Marlin airport showing the plane touch down on the runway before bouncing back into the air.

The report states the plane touched down a second time in the grass to the right of the runway and crashed into a runway light.

The plane then veered back on the runway, crossed it, and continued off the other side.

The report says that’s when it disappeared out of frame of the video, and all tracking data was lost.

The wreckage was ultimately found about 350 feet from the runway.

The report indicates clear cloud conditions with light wind gusts the day and time of the crash. An autopsy and toxicology report on the two pilots is still pending.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
The tornado that hit the Salado, Texas left behind a trail of destruction eight miles long and...
Disaster declaration issued in Bell County after powerful tornado levels dozens of homes, injures 23
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition

Latest News

Man in cowboy hat walks towards bales of hay on a trailer.
Convoy delivering hay, feed to farmers, ranchers impacted by wildfires
Easter Fastcast
Small Storm Chances For Easter Sunday
Warm and Muggy For Easter Sunday with Small Storm Chances
Governor Greg Abbott provides updates on the damage caused by EF-3 tornado.
Governor Abbott tours damage following EF-3 tornado