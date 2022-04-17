Small Storm Chances For Easter Sunday

We dip to the low 60′s to start Easter Sunday, with muggy conditions staying with us the entire day. Highs will be around 80° during the afternoon with another spotty storm chance from 4pm-10pm.

As we enter the work week we’ll have north winds briefly lower the dew points on Monday with comfortable highs in the upper 70′s, before south winds return to bring the warmth and humidity back. This will bring another spotty rain chance Tuesday night going into Wednesday, but otherwise it’s looking to be a pretty dry week with warm and muggy weather lasting through next weekend.

