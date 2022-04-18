Advertisement

Border Patrol Agents encounter two large migrant groups

(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Eagle Pass North Station apprehended two large groups of migrants in two days after they illegally entered the United States.

At past midnight April 14, a group of 114 undocumented migrants were apprehended including nationalities from seven different countries to include 56 Cuban, 16 Peruvian, 16 Kyrgyzstan, seven Kazakhstan, 13 Columbian, five Venezuelan and one from Russia.

A number of 121 undocumented migrants were apprehended at 1:17 a.m. April 15 by agents where the group consisted of a large number of Cuban nationals with 74, followed by 24 from Venezuelan, 17 from Colombian and six from Peru.

All individuals will be transported to the Eagle Pass Centralized Processing Center and processed in accordance with Customs and Border Protection policies.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition
The tornado that hit the Salado, Texas left behind a trail of destruction eight miles long and...
Disaster declaration issued in Bell County after powerful tornado levels dozens of homes, injures 23

Latest News

Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Galindo III (KCBD)
Man wanted for Midland murder taken into custody at Texas-Mexico Border
Abbott strikes deal with Chihuahua Governor
TX Gov. Greg Abbott reaches agreement with Mexican state of Chihuahua to decrease border inspections
Stacks containing $106,000 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of...
$106K in unreported U.S. currency seized at South Texas international port of entry
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent order, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper inspects...
Delays, closures and chaos mount at Texas-Mexico border crossings from new state inspections