Border Patrol Agents encounter two large migrant groups

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Eagle Pass North Station apprehended two large groups of migrants in two days after they illegally entered the United States.

At past midnight April 14, a group of 114 undocumented migrants were apprehended including nationalities from seven different countries to include 56 Cuban, 16 Peruvian, 16 Kyrgyzstan, seven Kazakhstan, 13 Columbian, five Venezuelan and one from Russia.

A number of 121 undocumented migrants were apprehended at 1:17 a.m. April 15 by agents where the group consisted of a large number of Cuban nationals with 74, followed by 24 from Venezuelan, 17 from Colombian and six from Peru.

All individuals will be transported to the Eagle Pass Centralized Processing Center and processed in accordance with Customs and Border Protection policies.

