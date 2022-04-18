Advertisement

Classroom Champions: Bishop Reicher’s Marisa Kapavik

By Christopher Williams
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is a leader through-and-through.

Marisa Kapavik was the captain of Reicher’s cheer team, the only senior on the basketball team, and she is now the leader of the softball team.

Marisa’s leadership goes well beyond sports. She has a 3.9/4 GPA and is an active volunteer in her community.

