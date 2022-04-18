Gusty winds took a break for a while but they’re back again this week!

There’s no major weather issues that we’re watching this work week, outside of maybe one chance for rain, but you’ll for sure notice the increase in winds coming over the next few days! Despite the extra northeasterly wind today, we’re expecting some phenomenal weather today. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s with partly cloudy skies will turn to sunshine midday and into the afternoon. The near-normal morning lows will turn to near-normal afternoon highs but it will be between 5° and 10° colder than yesterday. Northeast winds gusting to 25 MPH turn southeasterly tomorrow and will gust to near 30 MPH. We’re expecting gusts as high as 35 MPH occasionally between Wednesday and Sunday from the south which will help to bring humidity, clouds, and warmth back to the forecast. Highs stay a touch below 80° Tuesday but will stay in the mid-to-upper 80s each day through Sunday with morning lows staying in the mid-to-upper 60s.

The first chance over the next 10 days arrives Wednesday. We’ll be watching a cold front try to kick up some storms to the west and northwest during the afternoon. Those storms could make a run on our area late in the day, but we’re more likely than not going to stay dry. Since the front won’t reach our area, we’re not going to get the wind shift or the cooler temperatures so warm and humid conditions will continue until the next front arrives late in the weekend. Storms could fire up along the dry line in West Texas Saturday afternoon and potentially reach out area. We’re only expecting a 20% rain chance since those storms likely stay away. As another cold front arrives from the north either Sunday or likely Monday. Whenever this front moves through, it’ll likely kick up a decent amount of rain and potentially some strong storms too. We’re getting very close to the time of year where cold fronts don’t bring us big weather changes. We’re expecting upper 80s late this weekend to turn to low 80s early next week, but mid-80s should return within a day or two of the front’s arrival.

