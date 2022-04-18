Advertisement

Jury awards $450,000 to employee who declined birthday party

FILE GRAPHIC
FILE GRAPHIC(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jury has awarded a man $450,000 who sued his employer after he asked them not to celebrate his birthday at work — and they did it anyway.

Kevin Berling told his manager at Gravity Diagnostics in Covington in 2019 that a birthday celebration would cause him immense stress.

But the company didn’t heed his request, and Berling suffered a panic attack, the Courier Journal reported. The next day Berling had another panic attack when his supervisor chastised him for “stealing his co-workers’” joy and “being a little girl,” according to a lawsuit. Berling was fired after the second attack.

Berling alleged in his lawsuit the company discriminated against him based on a disability and retaliated against him for demanding a reasonable accommodation to it.

The jury returned the verdict after a two-day trial in Kenton County that ended in late March. The jury awarded him $300,000 for emotional distress and $150,000 in lost wages.

An attorney for the company, Katherine Kennedy, said it continues to deny liability and is pursuing its post-trial options.

Julie Brazil, the company’s founder and chief operating officer, said in an email statement to the newspaper that “with ever-increasing incidents of workplace violence, this verdict sets a very dangerous precedent for employers and most importantly employees that unless physical violence actually occurs, workplace violence is acceptable.”

Brazil said that her employees, rather than the plaintiff, were the victims in the case.

Berling’s attorney, Tony Bucher, said once the jury got to meet his client, they realized the company’s claim that he posed a threat was far-fetched.

Berling had told his supervisor that a birthday celebration would bring back bad childhood memories surrounding his parents’ divorce. The supervisor forgot to pass along his request, the company said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition
The tornado that hit the Salado, Texas left behind a trail of destruction eight miles long and...
Disaster declaration issued in Bell County after powerful tornado levels dozens of homes, injures 23

Latest News

woman accused of stealing meat
Woman accused of stealing more than $2K in meat
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Russia hits Lviv, prepares for assault in eastern Ukraine
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Alex Jones’ Infowars files for bankruptcy protection
Violence marred the holiday weekend as police in several places investigated gun-related...
Easter weekend marred by violence
For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon