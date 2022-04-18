Advertisement

Man killed after getting stuck between vehicle and car wash equipment

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCONDIDO, California (KWTX) - Police in the San Diego-suburb of Escondido are investigating the death of a man found pinned in between his vehicle and the machinery at a hands-free car wash bay.

The incident happened the evening of Friday, April 15, 2022 in the 2100 block of East Valley Parkway.

Officers found the 56-year-old man trapped between a 2014 Scion XB and a part of the car wash machinery.

A preliminary investigation indicated the man drove into the car wash and, for an unknown reason, tried to exit his vehicle.

“The vehicle then rolled forward, pinning the man between the car and the machinery,” police said.

According to investigators, it does not appear the car wash had been activated at the time of the collision.

