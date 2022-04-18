Manhunt Over: Suspect in shooting death of Waco man captured

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police on Monday evening announced authorities captured Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, 34, the primary suspect in the murder of Johnny Vidal Hogan, 47.

Garcia was captured inside a home in the 1300 block of Sleepy Lane in Llano County by members of the Llano County Sheriff’s Office and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT.

When the law enforcement officers at the residence, Garcia allegedly barricaded himself. He eventually surrendered after four hours, Waco Police said.

At the time he was wanted, police said Garcia was armed and dangerous and urged the public to call 911 immediately if he was spotted.

Investigators obtained a murder warrant for Garcia on Friday, April 15. That same day, a wanted bulletin was sent to law enforcement agencies across the state. At the time, neither the public or news outlets were notified Garcia was wanted for the murder of Hogan.

Police on Monday said wanted bulletins “are intended for law enforcement use only.” The information regarding Garcia, however, was “leaked on social media over the weekend,” police said.

Police officers found Hogan dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home near the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane shortly after 6 a.m. on April 15, 2022.

Hogan’s case is the eleventh murder investigation of 2022 for the Waco Police Department.

