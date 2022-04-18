Advertisement

Ohio murder suspect captured after months on the run, police say

By Avery Williams, Michelle Nicks and Tiffani Tucker
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheffield Village police and the U.S. Marshals confirm that James Kimbrough III, the man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend outside McDonald’s, has been captured following a months-long search.

According to Sheffield Village police, Kimbrough shot and killed Milenna Lopez, 24, on Jan. 6 in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Detroit Road.

Milenna Lopez killed in Sheffield Village
Milenna Lopez killed in Sheffield Village(woio)

Sheffield Village Police Lieutenant Aaron Bober said Kimbrough was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16.

Kimbrough was taken into custody from a duplex on Shaffer Drive in Lorain, according to Sheffield Village Police, following the execution of a search warrant by Sheffield Village police and Lorain police.

Tony Horn, the owner of T-Bonds Bail Bonds who increased the reward to $30,000 for Kimbrough’s arrest, said he is the one who actually received the tip from neighbors on Shaffer Drive.

Surveillance was conducted and bond agents said, along with police, the arrest was made. No cell phone or guns were found in the residence, and no one else was at home at the time.

Horn told 19 News, “We got some tips from some neighbors that this guy - some guy was in the neighborhood after hours, and they didn’t see him in the day time.”

Kimbrough is currently incarcerated at the Lorain County Jail, according to the U.S. Marshals.

James Kimbrough is escorted into the Lorain County Jail following his apprehension on the morning on April 16.(Source: 19 News Viewer)

The family of Lopez contacted19 News reporter Michelle Nicks just after 8:00 a.m. Saturday, and through tears said: “They got him. James Kimbrough was arrested early this morning and we promised to call you first.”

Jessica Mojica, Lopez’s mother, said after 101 days she feels peace and relief, and that justice has begun.

“I just had a lot of emotions in my heart. I went straight to my daughter’s picture and thank her and God for this - it’s a miracle,” Mojica said.

U.S. Marshals have previously said that Kimbrough is a suspect in at least two other shootings near Lorain.

City prosecutor: 2 warrants issued for suspect James Kimbrough’s arrest before Sheffield Village murder

Bober said Kimbrough has retained an attorney, and that the attorney told authorities Kimbrough will not speak to detectives about the case.

Kimbrough will be in Lorain Municipal Court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition
The tornado that hit the Salado, Texas left behind a trail of destruction eight miles long and...
Disaster declaration issued in Bell County after powerful tornado levels dozens of homes, injures 23

Latest News

A video appears to show a police officer punching a woman in the face during a peaceful protest.
Officer punches protestor at peaceful protest
People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an...
Boston airport terminal evacuated over video game console
Pastors in Detroit gave away free gas over the Easter weekend.
Detroit pastors fill gas tanks over Easter weekend
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Ukrainian governor: Russian strikes kill at least 7 in Lviv