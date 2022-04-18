Ohio murder suspect captured after months on the run, police say

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheffield Village police and the U.S. Marshals confirm that James Kimbrough III, the man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend outside McDonald’s, has been captured following a months-long search.

According to Sheffield Village police, Kimbrough shot and killed Milenna Lopez, 24, on Jan. 6 in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Detroit Road.

Milenna Lopez killed in Sheffield Village (woio)

Sheffield Village Police Lieutenant Aaron Bober said Kimbrough was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16.

Kimbrough was taken into custody from a duplex on Shaffer Drive in Lorain, according to Sheffield Village Police, following the execution of a search warrant by Sheffield Village police and Lorain police.

Tony Horn, the owner of T-Bonds Bail Bonds who increased the reward to $30,000 for Kimbrough’s arrest, said he is the one who actually received the tip from neighbors on Shaffer Drive.

Surveillance was conducted and bond agents said, along with police, the arrest was made. No cell phone or guns were found in the residence, and no one else was at home at the time.

Horn told 19 News, “We got some tips from some neighbors that this guy - some guy was in the neighborhood after hours, and they didn’t see him in the day time.”

Kimbrough is currently incarcerated at the Lorain County Jail, according to the U.S. Marshals.

James Kimbrough is escorted into the Lorain County Jail following his apprehension on the morning on April 16.(Source: 19 News Viewer)

The family of Lopez contacted19 News reporter Michelle Nicks just after 8:00 a.m. Saturday, and through tears said: “They got him. James Kimbrough was arrested early this morning and we promised to call you first.”

Jessica Mojica, Lopez’s mother, said after 101 days she feels peace and relief, and that justice has begun.

“I just had a lot of emotions in my heart. I went straight to my daughter’s picture and thank her and God for this - it’s a miracle,” Mojica said.

U.S. Marshals have previously said that Kimbrough is a suspect in at least two other shootings near Lorain.

Bober said Kimbrough has retained an attorney, and that the attorney told authorities Kimbrough will not speak to detectives about the case.

Kimbrough will be in Lorain Municipal Court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.