Advertisement

PD: Texas man pretended to be girl on social media app to lure, rape boy

Police said Slade Dean King was taken into custody on Friday, April 15, 2022, and charged with...
Police said Slade Dean King was taken into custody on Friday, April 15, 2022, and charged with second degree felony sexual assault of a child.(Abilene Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (KWTX) - The Abilene Police Department arrested Slade Dean King, 31, for the alleged sexual assault of a child.

Police said the Abilene man was taken into custody on Friday, April 15, 2022, and charged with second degree felony sexual assault of a child.

Authorities learned about the allegations after a teenaged boy made an outcry.

Police said the teen and King were not previously acquainted and King contacted the boy using a popular social media application.

According to investigators, King posed as a teenage girl to meet up with the boy at a south Abilene home where the assault allegedly took place.

King was transported to the Taylor County Jail and has since been released on bond.

The Department warns parents, and teens who use social media applications to be cautious when interacting with anyone they do not directly know.

Social media apps make it easy for predators with malicious intentions to pose as someone else.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition
The tornado that hit the Salado, Texas left behind a trail of destruction eight miles long and...
Disaster declaration issued in Bell County after powerful tornado levels dozens of homes, injures 23

Latest News

Melvin Vincent, 33, is on trial on two first-degree felony counts of injury to a child
Trial begins for Waco man accused of causing 4-year-old son’s head injuries, blindness
Camille's Monday Evening Fastcast
Nicholas Joseph Muhlenpoh was in Indianapolis last year with the Baylor team during its March...
Former Baylor basketball student manager gets deferred probation in sex assault of fellow student
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme