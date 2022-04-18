Suspect in shooting death of Waco man ‘armed and dangerous,’ police say

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police on Monday identified Evaristo Jacobo Garcia, 34, as the primary suspect in the murder of Johnny Vidal Hogan, 47.

Detectives say Garcia is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, please call 911 immediately. Garcia is 5′4″ has black and gray hair, hazel eyes and weighs around 175 pounds.

Investigators obtained a murder warrant for Garcia on Friday afternoon. That same day, a wanted bulletin was sent to law enforcement agencies across the state. At the time, neither the public or news outlets were notified Garcia was wanted for the murder of Hogan.

Police on Monday said wanted bulletins “are intended for law enforcement use only.” The information regarding Garcia, however, was “leaked on social media over the weekend,” police said.

Police officers found Hogan dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home near the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane shortly after 6 a.m. on April 15, 2022.

This is the eleventh murder investigation of 2022 for the Waco Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.