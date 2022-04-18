Texas mother accused of ramming car into people trying to get her child treatment for alleged abuse

TEXARKANA, Texas (KWTX) - Prosecutors on Monday charged Charquevya Kirkendall, 22, with injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly rammed her car into people who were trying to take her child to receive medical attention for alleged abuse.

Police initially received a 911 call regarding a collision shortly after 8 a.m. Monday at the Town North Apartments in the 4100 block of Elizabeth Street.

“When the officers arrived, they discovered that the crash was not an accident at all,” police said.

One of the victims told officers that they were attempting to leave with a five month old boy to take him to the hospital after discovering that he was injured.

Police said Kirkendall “intentionally rammed their vehicle with her own car” in an effort to keep them from leaving with her child.

The child had injuries that were apparently the result of previous abuse not related to the crash, police said.

Paramedics eventually transported the to Wadley Regional Medical Center. “While serious, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time,” police said.

The driver of the vehicle attempting to take the child to the hospital was injured and was transported to Christus St. Michael Hospital. He was treated and released.

Kirkendall is currently being held without bond, police said.

Detectives are still investigating this case. If you have any information, please call us at 903-798-3116.

