Advertisement

Texas mother accused of ramming car into people trying to get her child treatment for alleged abuse

Charquevya Kirkendall, 22, with injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Charquevya Kirkendall, 22, with injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KWTX) - Prosecutors on Monday charged Charquevya Kirkendall, 22, with injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly rammed her car into people who were trying to take her child to receive medical attention for alleged abuse.

Police initially received a 911 call regarding a collision shortly after 8 a.m. Monday at the Town North Apartments in the 4100 block of Elizabeth Street.

“When the officers arrived, they discovered that the crash was not an accident at all,” police said.

One of the victims told officers that they were attempting to leave with a five month old boy to take him to the hospital after discovering that he was injured.

Police said Kirkendall “intentionally rammed their vehicle with her own car” in an effort to keep them from leaving with her child.

The child had injuries that were apparently the result of previous abuse not related to the crash, police said.

Paramedics eventually transported the to Wadley Regional Medical Center. “While serious, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time,” police said.

The driver of the vehicle attempting to take the child to the hospital was injured and was transported to Christus St. Michael Hospital. He was treated and released.

Kirkendall is currently being held without bond, police said.

Detectives are still investigating this case. If you have any information, please call us at 903-798-3116.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition
The tornado that hit the Salado, Texas left behind a trail of destruction eight miles long and...
Disaster declaration issued in Bell County after powerful tornado levels dozens of homes, injures 23

Latest News

The Containery, a stalled development in Downtown Waco
Things looking up for The Containery, stalled mixed-use development in downtown Waco
Melvin Vincent, 33, is on trial on two first-degree felony counts of injury to a child
Trial begins for Waco man accused of causing 4-year-old son’s head injuries, blindness
Police said Slade Dean King was taken into custody on Friday, April 15, 2022, and charged with...
PD: Texas man pretended to be girl on social media app to lure, rape boy
Camille's Monday Evening Fastcast