Trial begins for Waco man accused of causing 4-year-old son’s head injuries, blindness

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony is set to begin Tuesday morning in the trial of a Waco man charged with causing massive head injuries to his 4-month-old son almost six years ago.

Melvin Vincent, 33, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on two first-degree felony counts of injury to a child in a July 25, 2016, incident that caused life-threatening and debilitating injuries to his young son, Kiryn Vincent.

While the boy survived his injuries, the head trauma caused blindness, permanent brain damage and other physical problems.

Prosecutors Staci Johnson and Kristen Duron and defense attorney Jason P. Darling selected a jury on Monday to hear the case. The trial is expected to last through Wednesday.

Waco police reported at the time that Vincent was the only person with care and custody of the infant at the time the boy’s injuries were sustained. Police said the injuries were not accidental and issued a warrant for Vincent’s arrest.

The indictment against Vincent charges that he caused the child “to suffer blunt force trauma to his head by striking him or causing him to strike an unknown object, or by manner and means unknown to the grand jury.”

The second count charges him with injury to a child by omission, by “failing to seek proper medical care, and the defendant had a legal duty to act, namely as the infant’s parent after the infant sustained retinal hemorrhages and/or respiratory failure and/or acute subdural hematoma and/or cerebral edema.

Vincent was set for trial in January but his case was reset after he tested positive for COVID-19. The pandemic and scheduling problems with witnesses also caused delays in getting Vincent’s case to trial.

If convicted, Vincent, who is free on bond, faces from five to 99 years in prison up to life.

