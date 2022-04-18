Two killed after driver ignores railroad crossing signals, collides with train

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two people riding in a car were killed after colliding with a train in Harris County Saturday.

Police said the driver of a Black Chrysler 300 was traveling north at around 8 p.m. April 16 in the 7900 block of Van Hut Lane.

At the same time, an Amtrak train with about 83 passengers was traveling west along the Beaumont Highway railroad.

The level crossing signals were activated, along with flashing red lights and a bell, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Chrysler failed to yield the right of way to a train and attempted to bypass the level crossing signal, directly in front of the train.

The Chrysler was struck and forced into the north ditch.

The driver and one passenger were found dead at the scene.

The crash is currently being investigated.

Update #1: @Amtrak Passenger Train. Train did not derail. Staging area: Handi Stop c-store #3 adjacent to the scene. #HouNews https://t.co/7oIqNWBv4b — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 17, 2022

