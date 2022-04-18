Windy and warming up

Warmth and humidity start to build back in and will be noticeable by about mid-week. There are no major weather issues that we’re watching this work week, except for maybe the wind. The wind machine cranks up, once again, with gusts as high as 35mph any given day this week. There’s a minor chance for rain or two in the forecast this week too but nothing very meaningful.

After today’s northeast wind, we are back to south winds which will help to bring more humidity, clouds, and warmth into the forecast. Highs stay a touch below 80° Tuesday but will stay in the mid-to-upper 80s each day through Sunday with morning lows staying in the mid-to-upper 60s.

As far as rain goes, we’ll be watching some storms to the west and northwest during the afternoon on Wednesday. Those storms could make a run on our area late in the day, but we’re more likely than not going to stay dry. Our next best chance may come Sunday or Monday with the passing of another cold front. We’re expecting upper 80s this weekend to turn to low 80s early next week, but mid-80s returning within a day or two. Overall meaning we won’t see big temperature swings over the next 7 to 10 days.

