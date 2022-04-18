Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating after two women allegedly stole more than $2,000 in meat from a local H-E-B.

The theft happened Friday, April 15 shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the store located in the 3000 block of S. 31 Street.

Police officers were told two women stole meat from the grocery store left the area in what appeared to a be a white, newer model Chrysler 300 with paper plates.

A store employee noticed the two women leaving the store with large quantities of unpaid meat products in a shopping cart.

The employee confronted them and tried to pull the cart away, but the women were able to load all of the meat into their vehicle.

The same suspects let a shopping cart run into another vehicle in the parking lot, damaging it, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

To remain anonymous, contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.