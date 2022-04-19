Argument at a North Texas Starbucks leads to death of a woman

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An argument at a North Texas Starbucks has police investigating a homicide.

The incident occurred at 7:12 p.m. April 18 in the 4151 block of East Renner Road where Richardson Police Department officers received a 911 call of a woman firing a gun at another woman.

The women were involved in a disturbance when the 23-year-old suspect pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots to the 52-year-old victim.

Paramedics arrived and transported the victim to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The suspect was taken into custody by responding officers.

According to investigators, the suspect and victim knew each other.

The victim’s identity is not being released until notification of her family has been made.

Detectives are investigating the incident and interviewing witnesses.

If you have information, have video, or were a witness, contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.