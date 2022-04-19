Advertisement

Argument at Texas Starbucks over child custody results in mother fatally shooting child’s grandmother

Richardson Police charged Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts, 23, with capital murder for the killing of Kentoria Nicole Edwards, 52.(Richardson Police Department)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHARDSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police in North Texas say a 23-year-old woman fatally shot her child’s grandmother at a Starbucks during an argument over custody of that child Starbucks, and then attempted to flee with the child before police arrived.

Richardson Police charged Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts, 23, with capital murder for the killing of Kentoria Nicole Edwards, 52.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on April 18 in the 4151 block of East Renner Road.

Police said an investigation determined the victim, Edwards, is the grandmother of Watts’ child and had full custody.

Police said Watts requested to see her child and Edwards agreed they could meet at the Starbucks. During the visit, Watts pulled out a handgun, shot Edwards and attempted to leave with the child, police said.

The first officer to arrive at the scene spotted Watts and apprehended the alleged shooter.

Additional officers located the victim and immediately began life saving measures after observing a gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and transported Edwards to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The child was unharmed. If you have information about this case, you can contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.

