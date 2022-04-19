Be Remarkable: Shining star keeps curtain up at local theatre

TEMPLE, TX - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Temple, where the curtain has stayed up at a local theatre thanks to a shining star - on and off the stage.

“If I needed something I called Chuck”, Ruby Jett, Nominator

Ruby Jett nominated Chuck Ellis for the Be Remarkable award after the Temple Civic theatre lost its Technical Director and Chuck stepped in and proved to be the ultimate understudy behind the scenes.

Chuck worked constantly to fix the shop and clean everything to keep things going, but it’s not just off the stage where he’s making an impact.

“In addition to what he does at Temple Civic Theatre - he acts at Temple Civic Theatre”

Most recently Chuck starred in the theatre’s onstage adaptation of the 1962 film “Inherit the Wind”

“What’s your character?”

“I’m a hot dog man and a silent juror...”, Chuck Ellis, Be Remarkable Winner

Always committing to several roles, this character with character is quick to share the spotlight.

“The Lord has made my day, and I’ve been blessed”, Chuck Ellis

Although he was quick to give out credit to others this was Chuck’s award season.

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.