Bell County to host MARC Event for residents Impacted by Tornado

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County will team up with a few partners for those impacted by the tornado last Tuesday.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 22-23 at the Salado Civic Center in the 601 block of North Main Street.

“This event will be a great opportunity for residents impacted by last week’s storm to connect with a wide variety of resources,” Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Reinhard said. “They are going to find everything from free food and clothing to offerings of debris removal, documentation recovery, and financial advice.

The MARC will provide recovery resources and information for residents impacted by the tornado, all in one location.

The effort is organized by Bell County in collaboration with Austin Disaster Relief Network, American Red Cross, Salvation Army and other agencies.

This event is open to any Bell County resident whose property was damaged by the tornado.

To gain access to the event, visitors will be asked to provide either a photo ID with an impacted address listed, or a current bill showing their name and an impacted address along with pictures showing the damaged residence, including the street address.

