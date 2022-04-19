Advertisement

Bell County to host MARC Event for residents Impacted by Tornado

A home in Salado, Texas was heavily damaged by Tuesday's powerful storm.
A home in Salado, Texas was heavily damaged by Tuesday's powerful storm.(Michael Cantu for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County will team up with a few partners for those impacted by the tornado last Tuesday.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 22-23 at the Salado Civic Center in the 601 block of North Main Street.

“This event will be a great opportunity for residents impacted by last week’s storm to connect with a wide variety of resources,” Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Reinhard said. “They are going to find everything from free food and clothing to offerings of debris removal, documentation recovery, and financial advice.

The MARC will provide recovery resources and information for residents impacted by the tornado, all in one location.

The effort is organized by Bell County in collaboration with Austin Disaster Relief Network, American Red Cross, Salvation Army and other agencies.

This event is open to any Bell County resident whose property was damaged by the tornado.

To gain access to the event, visitors will be asked to provide either a photo ID with an impacted address listed, or a current bill showing their name and an impacted address along with pictures showing the damaged residence, including the street address.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition
The tornado that hit the Salado, Texas left behind a trail of destruction eight miles long and...
Disaster declaration issued in Bell County after powerful tornado levels dozens of homes, injures 23

Latest News

Killeen police investigate after a late-March shooting at the intersection of College Street...
Local police department offering free counseling for victims of violent crime
Staci Crosswell, a second grade teacher at Lakeshore Elementary School, has been teaching...
Amid a teacher shortage, some Texas educators are losing their licenses for quitting during the school year
A police chase in Texarkana, Ark. on Monday, April 18, 2022 ended in a crash and the arrest of...
Man arrested after police chase in Texarkana
Authorities are investigating following a grisly discovery along a South Carolina road where...
Bodies of dogs found in food bags along South Carolina road