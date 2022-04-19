Bodies of dogs found in food bags along South Carolina road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating following a grisly discovery along a South Carolina road where the bodies of three dogs were found in dog food bags.

People who live on Wright Road in a rural area near Givhans and Ridgeville say it’s a sad and disgusting problem.

They have seen more than one dead dog stuffed into old dog food bags on the side of the road recently.

“About three weeks ago, I saw a bag and saw two dogs sticking out of it. And I didn’t know if they were puppies or grown dogs, and they were in a black dog food bag. And then two weeks later, there was another bag with another dog sticking out...this is getting out of control,” said Crystal Perez who lives on Wright Road.

Perez said she and a neighbor took pictures of what they saw and started a conversation in a local Facebook group.

Perez has seen multiple dogs in different stages of decay lying near or still in the dog food bags. She says the people who live on the road are a tight knit community and they all know about the problem.

“We have a lot of kids on this road, and I don’t want them to see things like that. So it’s disgusting,” Perez said. “My little nieces are two and five years old down...and I don’t want them to see things like that.”

Some neighbors, who declined a formal interview, explained some of the land on Wright Road is hunting property. Those neighbors believe the dogs are hunting dogs, and someone possibly leaving the bodies in the ditches along the road.

Dorchester County Animal Control is investigating the situation, and sent two officers out to the area on Monday.

The incident report states that the officers found three bodies of deceased dogs along the road, one was decomposing while the other two were skeletal remains. The officers reported they did attempt to scan the dogs for microchips to attain information, however none of them had been chipped.

Animal Control officials said anyone with information is asked to call (843) 832-0015.

Perez says it’s upsetting people in the neighborhood, and they want to put a stop to it for the sake of the animals and the people who live there.

“I’m an animal lover and I cannot take that kind of stuff,” Perez said.

