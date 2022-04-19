Advertisement

Body found in Harris County creek identified

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A dead body has been identified by Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies after being found April 17.

Phalyssia Sanders, 28, has been identified as the deceased victim found in the Cypress Creek near the 18400 block of Mossforest by people fishing in the creek.

Sanders was listed as a missing person by the Houston Police Department since April 9th, 2022.

At the scene, officers indicated the body was at the location for several days and had suffered from animal activity prior to discovery. 

Due to the state of decomposition and animal activity, it is unclear what injuries may have suffered.’'

Sanders’ cause of death was found to be from gunshot wounds and the case is being ruled as a homicide.

Investigators have determined that this case is linked to another murder which occurred on April 15th, 2022 in the 16350 block of Ella.

Investigators identified the suspect in Sanders’ murder as Francisco Gonzalez, the same suspect who killed Saymo Pieternelle April 15 at 16350 Ella. 

Gonzalez apparently confessed to family members about both murders before fleeing the state.  He was later involved in a police pursuit in Trussville Alabama and committed suicide during the incident.

It is unclear what the motive for the murder of Sanders was and investigators are still working to determine that, but it appears the two did have some type of relationship prior to the murder. 

It is also unclear how Pieternelle’s murder played into the death of Sanders, but it believed the two murders are closely related. 

Pieternelle is not believed to be an accomplice to Sanders’ murder, but investigators will be following up on all possible leads related to the case.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition
The tornado that hit the Salado, Texas left behind a trail of destruction eight miles long and...
Disaster declaration issued in Bell County after powerful tornado levels dozens of homes, injures 23

Latest News

Billboard along I-35 announcing Trump's scheduled tour stop in Austin, Texas.
Trump bringing ‘American Freedom Tour’ to Central Texas
Residents around Salado have been dropping off family photos and important documents they have...
Library working to reunite residents with lost items
File Graphic
Argument at a North Texas Starbucks leads to death of a woman
Salado library sets up lost-and-found after tornado
Salado library sets up lost-and-found after tornado