California driver strikes officer, hits patrol car

SAN JOSE, California (KWTX) - A California man has been arrested after hitting a police officer with his car as well as striking a patrol car.

San Jose patrol officers responded to a various amount of incidents at sideshows in the city that were later dispersed at different locations.

At one location, some of the fleeing vehicles drove to the area of Story Road and Jackson Avenue where units met them and conducted enforcement action.

One of the involved side show vehicles rammed and struck a supervisor’s patrol car.

After the collision the driver fled and struck an Officer who was on foot in the immediate area conducting enforcement.

The suspect vehicle was later located and stopped in the area of White Road and McKee Road.

Baños resident Isaac Guzman, 19, was taken into custody and arrested for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on an Officer, felony hit and run and for possession of a privately made firearm.

The Officer that was struck was transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries. He was treated and released.In total eight arrests were made, two for firearms violations. Three vehicles were impounded for 30 days and approximately 40 citations were issued for spectator and mechanical violations.

