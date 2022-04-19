Advertisement

California ‘Happy Face Killer’ victim identified nearly 30 years later

Cold Case Detectives were able to identify “Blue Pacheco” as Patricia Skiple, known to family...
Cold Case Detectives were able to identify "Blue Pacheco" as Patricia Skiple, known to family and friends close to her as "Patsy"
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAN JOSE, California (KWTX) - Nearly 30 years after being found, an unidentified body of one of the victim of the ‘Happy Face Killer’ who was found on the California State Route 152.

Patricia Skiple, known to family and friends close to her as “Patsy” has been identified as the victim. Skiple was a mother and long-term resident of Colton, Oregon who was 45 years old at the time she was killed.

Skiple was known as “Blue Pacheco” after being found dressed in blue clothing.

Cold Case Detectives partnered with the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit organization that provides investigative genetic genealogy services to identify “John and Jane Does” for law enforcement agencies throughout the country to assist with unsolved cases.

In 1994, an Oregon newspaper ran a five-part series “The Happy Face Serial Killer”. An anonymous letter-writer claimed to have committed five murders throughout the West Coast. Four of the five cases were unsolved.

The person behind the anonymous letter-writing was later identified as suspect Keith Hunter Jesperson, also known as the “Happy Face Killer”, who signed his anonymous letters with a happy face symbol.

While Jesperson has claimed to have killed several people, eight murders of female adults have been confirmed over the course of approximately five years.

In 2006, Jesperson submitted a letter to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office admitting to sexually assaulting and killing an unknown female subject along a dirt turnout on Highway 152.

In July 2007, Jesperson pled guilty to killing the unidentifiable female subject, later referred to as “Blue Pacheco”, for felony 1st degree homicide.

Skiple’s identity was still unknown at the time of conviction.

