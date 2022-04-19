Child Predators Arrested at border

EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX) - The Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested two child sexual predators and gang members.

Agents working at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint referred a tractor trailer to the secondary inspection area following a K-9 alert on April 18.

A search of the trailer revealed four undocumented migrants including a Salvadoran adult male who had a 2020 conviction of sexual assault of a child.

Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents on April 15 apprehended a group of nine migrants including a Guatemala national adult male who revealed he was convicted of sex with a minor less than 16 years old and had served 180 days and three years’ probation.

RGV also agents arrested an 18th Street and a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member with extensive arrest records to include unlawfully carrying of a weapon and assault.

