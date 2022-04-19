Advertisement

Deputies in Harris County identify body of slain woman found in creek

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies identified the body found on April 17 as Phalyssia Sanders, 28.

The woman’s body was found at the Cypress Creek near the 18400 block of Mossforest by people who were fishing.

Sanders was listed as a missing person by the Houston Police Department since April 9th, 2022.

At the scene, officers indicated the body was at the location for several days and had been mutilated by animals prior to its discovery.

Due to the state of decomposition and animal activity, it is unclear what injuries the woman may have suffered.’

Sanders’ cause of death was found to be from gunshot wounds and the case is being ruled as a homicide.

Investigators have determined that this case is linked to another murder which occurred on April 15th, 2022 in the 16350 block of Ella.

Investigators identified the suspect in Sanders’ murder as Francisco Gonzalez, the same suspect who killed Saymo Pieternelle April 15 at 16350 Ella.

Gonzalez apparently confessed to family members about both murders before fleeing the state. He was later involved in a police pursuit in Trussville Alabama and committed suicide during the incident.

It is unclear what the motive for the murder of Sanders was and investigators are still working to determine that, but it appears the two did have some type of relationship prior to the murder.

It is also unclear how Pieternelle’s murder played into the death of Sanders, but it believed the two murders are closely related.

Pieternelle is not believed to be an accomplice to Sanders’ murder, but investigators will be following up on all possible leads related to the case.

The case is still under investigation.

