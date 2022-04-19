Doctors, detectives testify critical injuries suffered by man’s son consistent with child being shaken violently

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two doctors and two former police detectives testified Tuesday that the permanent, life-altering injuries suffered by Melvin Vincent’s infant son almost six years ago were not accidental and could not have occurred as Vincent explained them.

Vincent, 33, a certified nursing assistant, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on two counts of injury to a child in a July 2016 incident in which his 4-month-old son, Kiryn, suffered massive internal head injuries. The boy, now 6, sustained permanent brain damage that has left him blind, unable to speak and with little control over his arms and legs.

Prosecution witnesses testified Tuesday there is no way to determine with certainty how the child was injured. However, a neurosurgeon, an ophthalmologist and two former detectives said the injuries were consistent with the child being shaken violently.

Assistant District Attorney Staci Johnson, who is prosecuting the case with Kristen Duron, told jurors in opening statements that Kiryn’s injuries are consistent with an “extreme, rapid back-and-forth whiplash” and that Vincent had sole care of the baby during the time that his injuries likely occurred.

Vincent, who suffers from Sickle Cell Disease, also is charged with failing to seek prompt emergency medical care for the boy.

Kiryn’s mother, Lauryn Mundie, testified Tuesday she met Vincent while they both worked as certified nursing assistants at a Waco-area retirement center. She said their friendship grew into a romantic relationship and they moved in together in 2015.

Vincent was in and out of the hospital frequently with Sickle Cell symptoms and Mundie said his demeanor changed after their son was born in March 2016. He grew more irritable, was critical of the way she raised Kiryn and called him a “cry baby” when he was fussy, Mundie said.

On the Sunday before Kiryn was injured Monday morning, she and Vincent quarreled and he took the boy and left, telling her they were going to spend the night at his mother’s home on North 66th Street, she said. She said the baby was “fussy” but fine otherwise when they left.

The next day around mid-morning, Vincent’s mother called her and said she needed to go to the hospital. Not long after that, Vincent called her and told her that she needed to be calm when she got to the hospital, she said.

Mundie grew emotional as she described her son’s condition when she got to the hospital. She said he was intubated and unconscious and nurses told her his brain was bleeding, although she said she could see no outward signs of trauma.

She said Vincent told her initially he didn’t know what happened. Later, however, he said he left the baby on the couch for a short time and he rolled off and hit his head on a glass ashtray on the floor.

“I told him he just needed to tell the officers what he knew about what happened because they needed to know,” Mundie said. “I just wanted to know what happened to my baby. I wasn’t trying to blame anybody at that point because I certainly didn’t think it was him.”

Kiryn was flown to a Temple hospital because of the extent of his injuries, where he underwent a two-hour surgery. His brain swelled so badly that doctors were forced to remove the top of his skull and leave it exposed for about a month until the swelling subsided, Dr. Frank Harris, a neurosurgeon in Temple, testified.

Mundie said she initially had thoughts of reconciling with Vincent, telling jurors she was confused but still loved him. But later, she determined that he was the only one who could have injured their son because Vincent’s mother was at work and he was the only one alone with the boy during the timeline doctors and detectives determined his injuries were inflicted.

Harris and Dr. Luke Potts, an ophthalmologist from Dallas, both told the jury the baby’s injuries could not have been caused by a 17-inch fall from a couch. They testified the injuries were “non-accidental.”

Potts testified that a “rapid back-and-forth movement” of the head causing a “whiplash” injury likely caused the boy’s brain to bleed and swell and his optic nerves to detach from the retinas in both eyes.

Prosecution testimony will resume Wednesday morning.

If convicted on the first-degree felony counts, Vincent, who is free on bond, faces from five to 99 years in prison up to life.

