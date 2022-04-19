Advertisement

Family of elderly man who appears to suffer from dementia located

The man told police his name is Clyde Jones and he is 65 years old.
The man told police his name is Clyde Jones and he is 65 years old.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The family of elderly man, Carl Jones, have been located.

Waco Police officers late Monday night were looking for the family and friends of a lost elderly man who appears to suffer from dementia.

The man told police his name is Clyde Jones and he is 65 years old.

He was found near 2907 Edna Avenue and “was not around any of his family or friends,” police said.

The man told officers his son’s name is Carl Jones.

“Officers believe he has dementia,” police said.

