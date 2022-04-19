Advertisement

‘Happy Face Killer’ victim identified nearly 30 years later in California

Cold Case Detectives were able to identify “Blue Pacheco” as Patricia Skiple, known to family...
Cold Case Detectives were able to identify “Blue Pacheco” as Patricia Skiple, known to family and friends close to her as “Patsy(Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, California (KWTX) - The body of one of the victims of the “Happy Face Killer” found on California State Route 152 nearly 30 years ago has been identified as Patricia Skiple, affectionally referred to as “Patsy” by family and friendds.

Investigators said Skiple was a mother and long-term resident of Colton, Oregon who was 45 years old at the time she was killed.

Before identification, the victim’s body was known as “Blue Pacheco” after the blue clothing Skiple was wearing.

Cold Case detectives partnered with the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit organization, to help identify the body.

In 1994, an Oregon newspaper published a five-part series titled, “The Happy Face Serial Killer.” An anonymous letter-writer claimed to have committed five murders throughout the West Coast. Four of the five cases were unsolved.

The person behind the anonymous letter-writing was later identified as suspect Keith Hunter Jesperson, the alleged “Happy Face Killer,” who signed his anonymous letters with a happy face symbol.

While Jesperson has claimed to have killed several people, eight murders of female adults have been confirmed over the course of approximately five years.

In 2006, Jesperson submitted a letter to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office admitting to sexually assaulting and killing an unknown female subject along a dirt turnout on Highway 152.

In July 2007, Jesperson pled guilty to killing the unidentifiable female subject, later referred to as “Blue Pacheco”, for felony 1st degree homicide.

Skiple’s identity was still unknown at the time of conviction.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition
Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
The tornado that hit the Salado, Texas left behind a trail of destruction eight miles long and...
Disaster declaration issued in Bell County after powerful tornado levels dozens of homes, injures 23

Latest News

The affidavit to support the arrest of Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali is photographed...
2 men accused of impersonating federal agents indicted by grand jury
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period,...
Netflix shares drop 26% after it loses 200K subscribers
Melvin Vincent, 33, is on trial on two first-degree felony counts of injury to a child
Doctors, detectives testify critical injuries suffered by man’s son consistent with child being shaken violently
According to researchers, Hispanic participants were nearly two times more likely to develop...
Study: Dementia rates differ based on race, ethnicity
File Photo (KWTX)
Pay raise for teachers weighed as budget talks begin at Killeen ISD