‘Happy Face Killer’ victim identified nearly 30 years later in California

SAN JOSE, California (KWTX) - The body of one of the victims of the “Happy Face Killer” found on California State Route 152 nearly 30 years ago has been identified as Patricia Skiple, affectionally referred to as “Patsy” by family and friendds.

Investigators said Skiple was a mother and long-term resident of Colton, Oregon who was 45 years old at the time she was killed.

Before identification, the victim’s body was known as “Blue Pacheco” after the blue clothing Skiple was wearing.

Cold Case detectives partnered with the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit organization, to help identify the body.

In 1994, an Oregon newspaper published a five-part series titled, “The Happy Face Serial Killer.” An anonymous letter-writer claimed to have committed five murders throughout the West Coast. Four of the five cases were unsolved.

The person behind the anonymous letter-writing was later identified as suspect Keith Hunter Jesperson, the alleged “Happy Face Killer,” who signed his anonymous letters with a happy face symbol.

While Jesperson has claimed to have killed several people, eight murders of female adults have been confirmed over the course of approximately five years.

In 2006, Jesperson submitted a letter to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office admitting to sexually assaulting and killing an unknown female subject along a dirt turnout on Highway 152.

In July 2007, Jesperson pled guilty to killing the unidentifiable female subject, later referred to as “Blue Pacheco”, for felony 1st degree homicide.

Skiple’s identity was still unknown at the time of conviction.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.