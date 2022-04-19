Humidity boost Wednesday + increasing confidence of needed rain coming soon

Humidity gets a big boost for Wednesday through the rest of the week and weekend. That moisture is surging in from the Gulf of Mexico on a strong south wind, with gusts 25-30mph expected each day through Sunday. Outside of a few showers late tonight/Wednesday morning, the rest of the week looks windy & dry. A cold front may change our luck early next with with a cold front and decent chance for some beneficial rain early next week.

Added moisture means temperatures only fall into the mid and upper 60s overnight. Tonight’s rain will be very limited with just a few passing showers from time to time. That rain chance lingers into Wednesday morning, but should move east of I-35 during the afternoon. As it clears, some sunshine returns late in the day. With some extra sunshine and gusty south winds, we’re expecting tomorrow’s highs to reach the mid-to-upper 80s! More muggy mornings, and humidly warm and windy afternoons expected this week with pretty much identical days Thursday and Friday.

Changes arrive Sunday and Monday as a cold front swings through the area. Rain chances are near 50% and may increase as we get a better handle on exactly when the front may move through. We could see about an inch or so in rain! Behind the early week front, we’re expecting temperatures late next week to dip into the 70s for a few days before gradually rebounding late in the week.

