Library working to reunite residents with lost items

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - People are getting creative in finding ways to help others affected by last week’s Salado tornado.

At the Salado Public Library staff has set up a drop off location for anyone who finds other people’s belongings. The library is not taking bulky items, but they are accepting photos, cards and important documents.

Many residents have already taken advantage of the new initiative.

“We’re getting more and more items, by Friday, we had like six items,” Jeanie Lively, director of the Salado Public Library. “And over the weekend it’s grown.”

The library initially served as a place for people who needed Wi-Fi, cell service and electricity after the storm.

It was off the suggestion of social media users, staff put some space aside for people who wanted to reunite others with lost items. So far, the response has been well-received.

“We have found them, some close, just down the road from where a lot of damage was,” Lively said. “Some people have things of the other side of StillHouse Hallow Lake.”

From notes to certificates, the library has space for them all.

“I think it’s neighbors wanting to help their neighbors... They know they’re missing things and they want to help them get those back,” said Lively.

For those who have something to drop off, the library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“If you see something you recognize, just come on in and look and look at what we have,” said Lively.

