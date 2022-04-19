Man arrested after police chase in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A high speed chase in Texarkana ended in a crash and the arrest of a man.

Officials say troopers with Arkansas State Police tried to stop the man on East Street. During the chase, the suspect reportedly threw illegal drugs out of his vehicle. The driver then crashed and tried to run away.

A police chase in Texarkana, Ark. on Monday, April 18, 2022 ended in a crash and the arrest of one man. (KSLA)

State police used a Taser to stop him. He was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck the suspect hit was not hurt. The name of the man arrested has not yet been released.

