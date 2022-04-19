Man arrested after police chase in Texarkana
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A high speed chase in Texarkana ended in a crash and the arrest of a man.
Officials say troopers with Arkansas State Police tried to stop the man on East Street. During the chase, the suspect reportedly threw illegal drugs out of his vehicle. The driver then crashed and tried to run away.
State police used a Taser to stop him. He was taken to a hospital.
The driver of the pickup truck the suspect hit was not hurt. The name of the man arrested has not yet been released.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.