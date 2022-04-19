Mother: Daughter lured to Clifton park, attacked as group watched and individual recorded assault

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Clifton Police Department is investigating the assault of a 17-year-old girl at Clifton City Park that was recorded by another individual as a group of people gathered around to watch.

Police say the “one-on-one” fight happened Monday night and involved two 17-year-old girls.

“After some investigation, we can confirm that this was a one-on-one fight based on the video we were given of the altercation,” said Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton, “There were other people there during the fight, but they did not actively participate in the assault ... rest assured, we are going to be charging those involved to the fullest extent of the law.”

Clifton resident Julie Kross identified the victim as her daughter, Maya Tremillo, and shared their story with KWTX to raise awareness about the attack. Kross is using the hashtags “Silence Kills” and “Justice for Maya” on social media.

The mother told KWTX Maya was lured to the park by her best friend, then surrounded by a group of people and attacked.

“Only one person was physically beating her. The rest stood around filming it and encouraging the other girl, saying, ‘get her’ and ‘beat her ass,’” the mother said, “The others all stood around watching and encouraging it, and taking video.”

The mother further said the attack on her daughter was retaliation for a police report they filed about a month ago when the same 17-year-old who attacked Maya Monday night made threats against her daughter. At the time, the girl allegedly told Maya she was going to “beat her ass” and “she better watch her back,” Kross said.

“We know that because they were screaming it (during Monday’s attack),” the mother said in her social media post, “Silence is dangerous. Silence kills people. Something has to be done. Something will be done.”

Kross said her daughter is back home from the hospital but suffered serious injuries. “She’s in a lot of pain and stiff. Her back, ribs, and neck hurt. It’s difficult to walk. She suffered a sprained ankle and a concussion,” she said, “She is traumatized. I’m worried how this will affect her.”

Blanton said a 17-year-old female was arrested for aggravated assault Monday night and other “arrests are likely forthcoming.”

Blanton wrote in the post that he met with Clifton High School administrators Monday morning and “can confirm that they are not taking this lightly.”

“Those involved (even those not arrested) are being dealt with in a very serious manner and will not be posing a threat to other students at CHS for the foreseeable future,” the police chief said.

“We will not tolerate this type of behavior in our city and, especially, in our city park towards the student and citizens who live here. This was not a random attack on an individual at the park. It appears some planning went into this,” he said.

Clifton Police did not identify the alleged attacker.

