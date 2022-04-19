Potential for a good, soaking rain arriving late this weekend, early next week

It’s been quite some time since the entire area has seen a good soaker of a storm system. In fact, the Waco Airport has not recorded more than an inch of rain in one day since October 13th, 2021 when 2.07″ of rain fell. The rain chances are coming up early next week, Sunday and Monday, as a cold front moves in but there’s also going to be a low chance of rain late tonight and also on Saturday too. Temperatures today are starting out in the low-to-mid 50s and will warm again into the mid-to-upper 70s. Today’s temperatures may be similar to Monday’s in the afternoon but we’re expecting clear skies early in the morning to turn partly-to-mostly cloudy during the course of the day. Today’s clouds likely won’t produce rain, but there will be a 10% chance of a stray shower after 5 PM with a 20% chance of a few isolated showers or non-severe storm rolling through after midnight. Tonight’s rain will be few and far between but some scattered rain could be around early Wednesday morning. Wednesday’s morning rain chance near 20% should move east of I-35 during the afternoon with some sunshine returning late in the day. With some extra sunshine and gusty south winds, we’re expecting Wednesday’s highs to reach the mid-to-upper 80s!

Gusty winds with warm temperatures hang around late this week and into the start of the weekend. The days will feel the same with morning temperatures in the upper 60s warming into the mid-to-upper 80s each day through Saturday under partly cloudy skies. Changes arrive Sunday and Monday as a cold front swings through the area. Sunday and Monday’s front swings through the area fairly slowly so the severe weather chances are limited but some minor flooding is a concern. We’re expecting upwards of an inch of rain for nearly the entire area late Sunday and Monday with the highest rainfall totals potentially coming west of I-35! Rain chances are near 50% and may increase as we get a better handle on exactly when the front may move through. Behind the early week front, we’re expecting temperatures late next week to dip into the 70s for a few days before gradually rebounding late in the week.

