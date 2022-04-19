Pay raise for teachers weighed as budget talks begin at Killeen ISD

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The prospect of increasing employee pay was discussed by the Killeen Independent School District’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday as budget talks for the next school year begin.

The initial proposal from the school district had a six percent general increase and boosting starting pay for new educators to $55,000 a year.

“If 1/3 of your income is going to rent, and there’s been an 11% increase in rent everywhere,” said JoAnn Purser, board president. “We’ve seen gas prices almost double, I mean it has just been historically bad for everybody.”

But some members of the board want higher numbers to be considered, close to the 7.5% the Killeen Educators Association was asking for during a board meeting the week prior.

“Recently a colleague said to me, ‘I can’t believe I have to work this hard to be this poor,’” said Rachel Bourrage, KEA’s president during the April 12 meeting.

The current talks of a raise were in the works well before KEA and others asked for their 7.5%, said John Craft the district superintendent.

Part of the push for raises is to try and get teachers to stay in their positions, an issue schools around the state are dealing with.

“Of course, (KEA’s ) input and feedback is welcomed and absolutely considered,” said Craft. “I think, though overall, we’ve got to really look at, where are our vacancies and what are the areas that are critical of shoring up.”

On top of that, working in a raise that will not break the bank in the future is a complicated process when dealing with a half-a-million-dollar budget. More than 80% of that budget is personnel-related costs; personnel that can be hard to find.

“Knowing that we’re all going to be competing for a very limited resource, i.e. our classroom teachers, we’ve got to make sure that we’re as competitive as possible,” said Craft.

The school board will have further discussions on the budget process during its regularly scheduled meeting April 26.

But the fact remains, the employees want more money.

“Given the crisis of (a) teacher shortage, and the struggles of hourly employees to make ends meet, a compensation boost is needed,” said Bourrage.

