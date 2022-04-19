Temple Police recover $60K in stolen property

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Temple Police Department located and recovered approximately $60,000 in stolen property Tuesday morning.

The recovery was made in the area of 6th and Avenue F after the Criminal Investigation Division received information from patrol officers about potential stolen property.

There, they found a Bobcat skid-steer which was reported stolen on April 14, 2022, police said.

Detectives were able to secure a warrant and found additional stolen property.

The Belton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division also responded, as one trailer located was stolen from their agency, police said.

Temple Police said “the recovery of the stolen items will likely lead to the closure of at least four cases across the Temple/Belton area.”

Anyone with additional information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

If you wish to file an anonymous report, call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

