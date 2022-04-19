Advertisement

Texas Border Patrol agents catch deported child sex predators attempting to re-enter U.S.

The U.S. flag flying above a U.S.-Mexico border wall in McAllen, Texas on October 30, 2020.
The U.S. flag flying above a U.S.-Mexico border wall in McAllen, Texas on October 30, 2020.(USCBP / Jerry Glaser)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Border Patrol Agents in South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested two child sexual predators and gang members.

Agents working at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint referred a tractor trailer to the secondary inspection area following a K-9 alert on April 18.

A search of the trailer revealed four undocumented migrants, including a Salvadoran man, who had a 2020 conviction of sexual assault of a child.

On April 15, agents working in Rio Grande City apprehended a group of nine migrants, including a Guatemalan man who revealed he was convicted of sex with a minor less than 16 years old and had served 180 days and three years’ probation.

Border patrol agents also arrested members of the 18th Street and a Mara-Salvatrucha gangs with extensive arrest records to include unlawfully carrying of a weapon and assault.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition
Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
The tornado that hit the Salado, Texas left behind a trail of destruction eight miles long and...
Disaster declaration issued in Bell County after powerful tornado levels dozens of homes, injures 23

Latest News

Border Patrol Agents encounter two large migrant groups entering Texas
Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Galindo III (KCBD)
Man wanted for Midland murder taken into custody at Texas-Mexico Border
Abbott strikes deal with Chihuahua Governor
TX Gov. Greg Abbott reaches agreement with Mexican state of Chihuahua to decrease border inspections
Stacks containing $106,000 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of...
$106K in unreported U.S. currency seized at South Texas international port of entry