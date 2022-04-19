Advertisement

Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas(Credit: Marjorie Kamys Cotera for Texas Tribune)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - More than 200 Texas Department of Public Safety state troopers will need to slim down by the end of the year or face disciplinary actions by the state agency, according to a report by the Dallas Morning News.

Documents obtained by the newspaper reveal men with a waist size over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will have to track and share weight loss efforts.

Officers who fail to trim down by December can be denied promotions, overtime, or even be removed from enforcement duties completely.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
FILE
Texas is having a tax free weekend for emergency supplies ahead of severe weather season
Miriam Rios, 6, was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a cedar tree where the wind...
Central Texas girl found dangling from cedar tree after tornado in critical condition
Brady Taylor is live on the KWTX News and Weather Apps. He's also live on the KWTX News 10...
WATCH LIVE: Severe Storms and Tornado Warnings in Central Texas
The tornado that hit the Salado, Texas left behind a trail of destruction eight miles long and...
Disaster declaration issued in Bell County after powerful tornado levels dozens of homes, injures 23

Latest News

The U.S. flag flying above a U.S.-Mexico border wall in McAllen, Texas on October 30, 2020.
Child Predators Arrested at border
Isaac Anthony Guzman,19, has been arrested after hitting a police officer with his car as well...
California driver strikes officer, hits patrol car
Crime scene tape
Body found in Harris County creek identified
Billboard along I-35 announcing Trump's scheduled tour stop in Austin, Texas.
Trump bringing ‘American Freedom Tour’ to Central Texas