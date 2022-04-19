Advertisement

TikTok challenge of kicking doors could take a dangerous turn, police warn

CSPD
CSPD(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new TikTok challenge swirling around social media might be harmless now but has the potential to turn into trouble.

A prank that could otherwise be known as ding dong ditch has taken a troublesome turn. A challenge is known as the “kick door challenge” entices teens to bang on doors to the beat of Ke$ha’s song “Die Young” and then run away.

“If a kid can knock on people’s doors and then take off running you don’t know what could be behind the door. Somebody could open the door and shoot you right there,” said 19-year-old College Station resident, Talyiah Hayes.

What started in college dorms has now been seen in neighborhoods. Whether it is this challenge or the next one, inevitably on its way, local police urge parents to be proactive.

“I would just stress that if you are a parent, kind of know what your kids are watching, what kind of sites they are on,” said Jonathan Shugart of the College Station Police Department. “You have no idea what’s on the other side of that door, who’s on the other side of that door, and how they are going to respond.”

Even at a young age, 10-year-old Amari Washington believed TikTok should have age limitations.

“Their parents should go look at their TikTok and be like you shouldn’t do this and you shouldn’t do that,” exclaimed Washington. “Sometimes TikTok can be really bad for kids. If you are a kid right now make sure if you see anything bad on TikTok, hurry up and scroll up, delete it and block them.”

Hayes added, “and then show your mom afterward so she will have an understanding of what you are looking at on TikTok.”

